Carson Wentz’s Foundation Raises $137K for Coronavirus Relief

✖

Carson Wentz is doing everything he can to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback recently announced his foundation raised over $137,000 for COVD-19 relief during its Day of Relief this past Friday, according to NBC Philadelphia. The money raised, which was $137,534, will help deliver groceries to families in need as well as essential workers.

"I have to give a huge shout out to my teammates and the community for supporting this event," Wentz said in a statement. "I know we were all looking forward to the softball game, but the support today was incredible! Moving forward, we are going to be able to make a big difference in the lives of people who need our help right now more than ever."

Wentz's foundation, which is called AO1, hosted a fundraiser which took place of the annual charity softball game. There were over 500 individuals and organizations that supported the fundraiser, which included a silent auction that generated nearly $60,000. Wentz's fundraiser will help a number of families and frontline workers during this difficult time. But Wentz has of challenge of his own as he and his wife Madison just welcomed a baby girl into the world. Back in April, Wentz revealed how his family is holding up.

"For me and my wife, it was already an interesting time as we’re coming down to the wire here of my wife’s due date with a lot of planning and organizing and making sure we’re on top of things for when this little girl arrives," Wentz said in an interview with Dave Spadaro on the team’s website. "Now, the pandemic hits and we’re just trying to be extra cautious. With the unknown of her being pregnant and what’s coming, We're pretty fortunate to have a place where we can be secluded and stay away from people. And I'm still able to work out at home which I'm very thankful for a home gym."

Wentz was drafted by the Eagles No. 2 overall in 2016. Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Wentz is one of the top quarterbacks in the league, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2017 and being named to the All-Pro Second Team the same year. He also won a Super Bowl in 2017, but he was not the starting quarterback in the game due to an injury earlier in the season.