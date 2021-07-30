Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz Suffers Injury at Training Camp, out Indefinitely

✖

Carson Wentz is dealing with an injury less than a month before the start of the 2021 NFL season. According to ESPN, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback suffered a foot injury at the end of Thursday's practice and is out indefinitely. The injury occurred when Wentz felt a "tingle in his foot" when he rolled out and planted to throw.

"He's with the docs, trying to figure what out the process is," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said on Friday, speaking to the media in place of coach Frank Reich (COVID-19). "Still evaluating what the next move is, how bad it is. Then we'll go from there." Wentz is entering his first season with the Colts after being traded to the team from the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. Injuries is nothing new for Wentz as he suffered a torn ACL last in the 2017 season, missing out on the Super Bowl run. In his five seasons, Wentz has only played a full season twice (2016, 2019).

Things didn't end well for Wentz during his time with the Eagles, but he is ready for a fresh start. “I really feel like I have a new passion for the game," Wentz said earlier this month. "Now that I’ve seen — I’ve been the high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kind of seen a lot in five years. Whatever the game throws at me, I’m ready. And it’s kind of given me a new level of excitement for football. Obviously, I’m excited to be with my former OC, Coach Frank Reich, I just love that man to death. Met a lot of new faces in Indy, a lot of people that I’m really fired up to play with, and play for, and the organization seems awesome."

Wentz was drafted by the Eagles No. 2 overall in 2016. His best season was in 2017, throwing for 3,296 yards 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions in 13 games. He was elected to the Pro Bowl that year and played a big role in the Eagles winning the Super Bowl despite not playing in the game with an injury.

With Wentz out, the Colts are going with Jacob Eason as QB 1. Eason, was drafted in the fourth round by the Colts last year after spending time at the University of Washington. "I thought he did a good job moving in the pocket," Brady said on Friday. "Obviously the defense can say they got quite a few sacks. But overall I thought he handled it well. (Quarterbacks coach) Scott Milanovich did a great job of working it in the individual drill, we're trying to stress when you're moving, keep two hands on the football to protect that football."