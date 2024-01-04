Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Fined $300,000 for Drink Throwing Incident

David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, was fined $300,000 by the NFL this week for throwing a drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans during the game on Sunday. Tepper was seen on video throwing a drink in the direction of the fans during the Panthers' 26-0 loss to the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The NFL said Tepper was fined for his "unacceptable conduct."

"All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL," the NFL said in a statement, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Following the NFL's announcement, Tepper released a statement apologizing for the incident.

"I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper's statement read, per NFL.com. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the League's discipline for my behavior."

Tepper threw the drink with three minutes left to play in the game. The loss on Sunday ended the Panthers' streak of 342 games (dating to 2002) without being shut out. It also assures them of having the worst record in the NFL (2-14), which gives the Chicago Bears the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears own the Panthers' pick after a trade the teams made last year.

Tepper purchased the Panthers for $2.75 billion in 2018, and the team has had six consecutive losing seasons. During his time as owner, Tepper has fired three different head coaches, including Frank Reich this season. Tepper bought the Panthers after being a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2009 to 2018.

"I think the Steelers had a pretty good philosophy. Dan and Art (Rooney) had a pretty good philosophy on the Steelers side so I'll take those sorts of lessons," Tepper said during his introductory press conference in 2018, per the team's official website. "I'll take the patience and letting things develop, which I think sometimes [decisions] are made too fast. I also have a personal great appreciation for things I don't know, and as I've mentioned before that's not them that's me. Although I think they have that appreciation, too. Obviously, it's a great organization and it certainly is not a bad thing to have been with them for nine years and kind of just make observations."