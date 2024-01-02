Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Appears to Throw Drink at Fans

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was seen throwing a drink in the direction of Jacksonville Jaguars fans from a suite at EverBank Stadium. A video showing the incident appeared on social media Sunday, and it happened with three minutes to play after an interception by Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers lost to the Jaguars 26-0 and now have a 2-14 record this season.

Tepper has not publicly commented on the incident as of this writing. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN that the league is "aware of the video" and has "no further comment at this time." Tepper seems to be frustrated with how the 2023 season has played out for the Panthers. The team selected Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft and has never found any traction all season. Things have gotten so bad that the Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich midway through the season.

Looks like Panthers owner David Tepper threw a drink into the crowd…pic.twitter.com/dP9zEmbyrz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2023

"Things are constantly evolving and they'll continue to evolve," Tepper said during a press conference in November, per WFMY News 2. "Trying to make things better is what you always try to do. Obviously, that record's not good enough. There's no hiding it, it is what it is. That record's that record. Like I said, it's not good enough. We're going to self-reflect and make it better."

Tepper, 66, purchased the Panthers from original owner and founder Jerry Richardson in May 2018. During his time as the owner, the Panthers have never had a winning season, as their best record has been 7-9. The last time the Panthers had a winning season was in 2017 when they finished 11-5 and lost in the wild card round of the playoffs. Tepper also owns the Major League Soccer (MLS) team Charlotte FC.

"I am thrilled to begin this new era of Carolina Panthers football and am humbled by the overwhelming excitement and support for the team," Tepper said in a statement in 2018, per ESPN. "On behalf of the fans and myself, I thank Jerry Richardson for bringing the team to the Carolinas and for entrusting me with its future.

"Winning is the most important thing both on the field and in the community, and I am committed to winning a Super Bowl championship together. I look forward to being part of the Panthers' family and to supporting this flourishing region."