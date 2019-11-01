Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton to Visit Foot Specialist in Green Bay

Cam Newton hasn’t played for the Carolina Panthers since Week 2 due to a foot injury he suffered during the preseason. Now in order to get back on the field as soon as possible, the Panthers announced the star quarterback is heading to Green Bay, Wisconsin to visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Ever since Newton went out with the Lisfranc injury, the Panthers has recorded a 4-1 record with Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera recently announced that Allen will start on Sunday when the Panthers take on Tennessee Titans.

Newton was on the sidelines when the Panthers lost to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Days before the game, Rivera talked about Newton is continuing to work every day to get back to action.

“Cam is going to continue his rehab,” Rivera said. “As I told you guys last week, we’re not putting any pressure on Cam. He’s done a great job doing the things that we’ve asked of him. He’s gone above and beyond in terms of working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way. He’s just going to continue to do his program.”

There were reports that Newton was feeling good enough to return to practice last week. But it looks like the foot is not improving and Newton will get a diagnosis in Green Bay.

In late September, Newton released a vlog and he shared details on his injury. He said the injury happened in the third game of the preseason.

“As I was diving forward, that plant step I kind of felt it, but I didn’t know the extent of the injury,” Newton said. “When I got up, I said ‘Something don’t feel right.’”

And after Week Two, Newton knew he couldn’t play at the level he wanted to. But the good news for Newton and the Panthers is they are 4-3 and in a good position to clinch a playoff spot. And as good as Allen has played, the key for the Panthers to have Newton back under center.

“Kyle (Allen) is doing a great job. That decision will be made once Cam is back and once he’s back at practice and feels like himself,” Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said recently on FS1. “Because at the end of the day, we want Cam. We don’t just want Cam battling through 100 things. We want Cam healthy, on the field so he can play.”