Carolina Panthers Announce Injury Update on QB Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will not be back on the field this Sunday. Head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media on Tuesday and he gave an injury update on Netwon. Rivera said that Newton, who is dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be played in London and Rivera also said that Newton won’t make the trip with the team.

“Medically it doesn’t make sense to put him on a plane for 8 hours just to stand around,” Rivera said via Panthers reporter Bill Voth.

Newton has missed the last three games with the injury and Kyle Allen has taken his place. The Panthers started the season 0-2, but with Allen, they have won their last three games.

Newton recently released a vlog and details his injury. He revealed how he injured his foot during the preseason.

“As I was diving forward, that plant step I kind of felt it, but I didn’t know the extent of the injury,” Newton said. “When I got up, I said ‘Something don’t feel right.’”

The Auburn alum continued by saying he did everything he could to heal the injury and be 100 percent for the season opener. However, Newton was still dealing with his foot when the Panthers kicked off the season against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Week 1, as I’m about to jog around, I realize I can’t run,” Newton said. “I tried to jog and I can’t do that.”

Newton was sidelined after the second game and he was then diagnosed with the Linsfranc injury. The good news for the Panthers is they are winning even without their star quarterback. So once he returns the Panthers have a chance to do some big things at the end of the year.

“I trust my teammates. I trust my training staff. I trust my coaching staff,” Newton said. “If I’m able to get the time off for me to heal and get back to 100 percent, then I have no doubt in my mind everything that we want as a team can still be accomplished.”

Newton has been the Panthers quarterback since 2011 and has won 68 games during that span. He won the MVP award in 2015 and he led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance the same year.