NBA Fans Lose It After Carmelo Anthony Signs With Lakers to Play With LeBron James
Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are finally on the same team. Anthony's manager, Bay Frazier told ESPN that the NBA star has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The contract is for one season, and Anthony will join, James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook who was traded to the team last week.
Anthony and James have been close friends since joining the NBA in 2003. James was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers, and Anthony was drafted No. 3 by the Denver Nuggets. Both players have had their share of success, but the one thing Anthony doesn't have that James does in an NBA title, which is likely one of the reasons why he joined the Lakers.
"Going on 20 years of friendship to date my brother and it will always be a privilege and honor to do what we love to do and that’s hoop!" James said in an Instagram post to Anthony last year. "Never taking these moments for granted cause I just don’t know how many more we got together out there but what I do know is we have the rest of our lives afterwards to continue to live it up to the fullest." Here's a look at NBA fans reacting to Anthony James joining forces for the 2021-22 season.
Free agent F Carmelo Anthony has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager Bay Frazier tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
One fan wrote: "Lebron now has Melo, Russ, AD and Dwight on his team. 4 future 1st ballot HOFers, I never want to hear about KD stacking the deck again."
Carmelo Anthony will join the Los Angeles Lakers, his manager tells @wojespn.
Melo will join LeBron in LA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AGLvUw1eKl— ESPN (@espn) August 3, 2021
Another fan wrote: "If it was any other player assembling this type of squad, all the LeBron fans would be crying about how unfair it is but when is LeBron is cricketsss."
August 3, 2021
This fan responded: "Y'all last season were saying that the Nets super team was to beat a 36 year old LeBron so since the Lakers have a super team then I'll say all of this to beat KD."
Active NBA Career Points Leaders:
1. LeBron James (Lakers)— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 3, 2021
2. Carmelo Anthony (Lakers)
3. Kevin Durant (Nets)
4. James Harden (Nets)
5. Russell Westbrook (Lakers) pic.twitter.com/Vw9ZEOtlug
"I'm a honest laker fan and I think The Malik Monk And Melo Pickup was horrible and i speak for all of us lakers fans when i say we won't make it past the play-in," an angry Lakers fan wrote.
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony special before the 2003 NBA Draft
18 years later and they are teammatesAugust 3, 2021
Another Lakers fan said: "Ariza, Ellington, Dwight, Bazemore, Monk AND MELO? How we feelin' Laker fans??? Not so bad so far, our players age finna average 30 and we have a little Lakers reunion squad going on but it's looking tight."
Lakers new squad:
Russell Westbrook
Wayne Ellington
Carmelo Anthony
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
6th man: Malik Monk pic.twitter.com/8WEOEC0SzB— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 3, 2021
"I told you these mf's are cheating bro," another fan stated. "Even the warriors weren't doing all this. All they had were stars and bums on the bench. Not former all nba first team players."
Welcome to the #LakeShow Carmelo Anthony! pic.twitter.com/CQfuAZ87pY— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 3, 2021
And this fan wrote: "Thank you, Melo. We loved you! We were honored to be on the journey with you. But now. You're a Laker. I understand why, but that still means…. We are sworn mortal enemies. Friends no more when between the lines,but outside the lines we stayin."