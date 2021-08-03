NBA Fans Lose It After Carmelo Anthony Signs With Lakers to Play With LeBron James

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are finally on the same team. Anthony's manager, Bay Frazier told ESPN that the NBA star has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The contract is for one season, and Anthony will join, James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook who was traded to the team last week.

Anthony and James have been close friends since joining the NBA in 2003. James was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers, and Anthony was drafted No. 3 by the Denver Nuggets. Both players have had their share of success, but the one thing Anthony doesn't have that James does in an NBA title, which is likely one of the reasons why he joined the Lakers.

"Going on 20 years of friendship to date my brother and it will always be a privilege and honor to do what we love to do and that’s hoop!" James said in an Instagram post to Anthony last year. "Never taking these moments for granted cause I just don’t know how many more we got together out there but what I do know is we have the rest of our lives afterwards to continue to live it up to the fullest." Here's a look at NBA fans reacting to Anthony James joining forces for the 2021-22 season.