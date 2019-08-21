US Women’s Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Nails 55-Yard Field Goal at Eagles Practice

As the Chicago Bears can attest, it’s extremely difficult to track down a consistent kicker who can convert on the majority of attempted field goals and extra points. Actually, the entire NFC North has struggled with this feat after the Minnesota Vikings lost multiple playoff games due to missed kicks. Maybe it is time to think outside the box and find different options for one of the most important positions in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles may have found an answer, albeit one that would require approval by the league. Tuesday, Carli Lloyd of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was a guest at practice. After some instruction from placekicker Jake Elliott, Lloyd lined up for an attempted 55-yard field goal and perfectly placed the football between the narrow uprights.

There are multiple professional NFL kickers that can not make the same kick with consistency, but she had no issues on Tuesday.

US 🇺🇸 women’s soccer champ from Delran, NJ @CarliLloyd nailed a 55 yard field goal after @Eagles practice. She is accurate! With some coaching from @jake_elliott22 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Hzm1A25HQO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 20, 2019

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Lloyd has taken part in some field goal attempts. Back in 2015, she appeared on HBO’s Hard Knocks as a guest of the Houston Texans and head coach Bill O’Brien. The team was just finishing up the day of on-field drills, and Lloyd stopped by to meet the players and discuss her recent victory in the 2015 World Cup. However, her competitive side made an appearance and kicked off one of the more entertaining segments of the season.

During the practice session, Lloyd was tasked with defeating defensive tackle Vince Wilfork in a battle of kicks. She lined up first and attempted one field goal from 25 yards, which she easily made. Wilfork proceeded to match her by converting on his kick. However, the battle was nowhere near finished.

Lloyd upped the ante by pushing the field goal attempt back to 35 yards. She easily converted on her kick and put the extra pressure on the veteran defender. However, Wilfork did successfully convert a 35-yard field goal of his own, ending the competition due to the team having to leave for scheduled meetings.

As Lloyd has proven two separate times in four years, she is more accurate than many field goal kickers employed in the NFL. Maybe it is time for the league to make some changes and allow her to join a roster. There are plenty of teams that are in need of consistency at the position, and the World Cup Champion might be the answer.