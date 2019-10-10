Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt Fires up Team With NSFW Rant After Defeating Braves: ‘No One F—s With Us Ever’

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is very fired up about reaching the National League Championship Series. After the Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in Game Five of the National League Divisional Series, Shildt fired his team up with a very explicit rant.

“What I loved about this series is we played the game hard, we played the game right,” Shildt said. “They started some s—. We finished the s—. And that’s how we roll. No one f—s with us. Ever. Ever. Now I don’t give a f— who we play. We are going to f— them up. We are going to take it to them the whole f—ing way. We are going to kick their f—ing a—.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The speech was recorded and it made its way through social media. Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena filmed the speech, which was subsequently posted on Instagram Live. Arozarena released a statement once the video gained traction.

“I want to apologize to my teammates, manager, the Cardinals organization and baseball fans for the video I posted tonight after our victory in Atlanta,” Arozarena said via ESPN. “It was a moment meant to be private. I made a rookie mistake by sharing it on my social media account.”

The video is no longer available on Arozarena’s Instagram account, but the damage has been done. It’s not certain what the Braves started, but it did not sit well with Braves fans. Former Braves third baseman and Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones had a few things to say about the video.

“A) Congrats to the Cards on advancing. B) This video should not have been made available for public consumption. C) If u don’t think that the actions of another team or individual, can motivate the other side, put this video on repeat til it sinks in. D) Leaker of video? Dealt with,” Jones said on Twitter.

Braves fans responded to Jones’ tweet with one saying, “What did the Braves start? What actions of another team or individual are you talking about? I clearly missed something and watched every pitch..at least I thought I did. Another fan said, “Cards are the softest team in baseball. They get offended over EVERYTHING.”

The Cardinals will now play the Washington Nationals in the NLCS. As for the Braves, they have to figure some things out including what they are going to do about the Tomahawk Chop.