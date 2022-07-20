Camille Kostek Explains Why Rob Gronkowski Will Return to NFL

Rob Gronkowski recently announced his retirement, but his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is not buying it. While speaking to Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week, Kostek believes that Gronkowski could make another comeback, just like Tom Brady did earlier this year.

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again," Kostek, 30, said. "I feel like him and Tom [Brady] are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'"

Gronkowski retired for the first time following the 2018 season when he helped the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl. However, he returned in 2020 when Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the 2020 season, Gronkowski and Brady helped the team win the Super Bowl. They would lead Tampa Bay to the playoffs this past year, and Brady would then announce his retirement in February only to return in March.

When speaking with Mike Reiss of ESPN earlier this month, Gronkowski was asked about coming back if Brady called him. "Drew [Rosenhaus] is No. 1 football agent out there, and he loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players always playing," he said. "I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he's doing. Tell him I'm doing good. But I wouldn't go back to football — no."

Gronkowski went on to say his football playing career is over. "I'm done with football," Gronkowski said. "Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships — obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place." Gronkowski, 33, has nothing more to prove when it comes to his NFL career. In his 11 NFL seasons, the star tight end won four Super Bowls, was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2014. He is also a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.