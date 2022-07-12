Rob Gronkowski Reveals If He'll Come out of Retirement If Tom Brady Calls

Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in June after playing 11 seasons in the NFL. And while the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end has nothing more to prove, there are some who believe he will make a big return since Tom Brady has unretired. Gronkowski recently spoke to Mike Reiss of ESPN and was asked about his agent Drew Rosenhaus saying it might be hard for him to say no if Brady called.

"Drew is No. 1 football agent out there, and he loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players always playing," he said. "I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he's doing. Tell him I'm doing good. But I wouldn't go back to football — no."

Gronkowski, who spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, called the team on June 13 to inform them that he plans to retire. He officially made the announcement on June 21. With Gronkowski moving on from the NFL, his focus is now on various projects in the business world.

"I'm done with football," Gronkowski said. "Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships -- obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place."

This is the second time Gronkowski has retired from the NFL. The first came after the 2018 season when he helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl. At the time, Gronkowski retired due to injuries and didn't play the entire 2019 season. He returned in 2020 after Brady signed a contract with the Buccaneers, and the duo helped the team win its first Super Bowl since the 2002 season.

Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history. In his career, the 33-year-old won four Super Bowls and was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and the Pro Bowl five times. Gronkowski is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.