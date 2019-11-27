Cam Newton Wants to Be with Panthers in 2020, Says ‘Charlotte Is Home’

Cam Newton held his annual Thanksgiving Jam in Charlotte on Monday and he was one of the many volunteers that served food to 1,300 underprivileged kids at Topgolf. Media members were there to see Newton in action, but one of the biggest questions surrounding the Carolina Panthers quarterback is if he will be back with the team next year? Newton stressed that he loves the city of Charlotte and he plans to be back with the team next year and beyond.

“Charlotte is home,” Newton said per ESPN. “Charlotte is a place I know people know me. They’re not just assuming. They know how I am. They know my energy. They know what I like and what I don’t like. For me to have that type of presence, it just reminds me that … it’s right.

“We’re looking forward to countless more years in Charlotte to impact the community in ways outside of the game of football.”

Newton, who has not played since the second week of the season due to a foot injury, has heard the rumors about him being released or traded. This has not been a great year for Newton, but the Thanksgiving Jam was something he needed.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m suicidal,” Newton said. “It’s just been tough. I was in a place where I wasn’t used to being. And you know a team you’re a part of is equipped with everything except for your presence, so to speak.

“Being in the position I am, being away from the game and missing the support and on-field interaction with the fans, and when you finally do come out to a showing like this in the first time in eight or nine weeks, that’s what you miss the most.”

Panthers owner David Tepper made an appearance at Newton’s event and he recently told reporters that have yet to make a decision on the 2015 NFL MVP. The one thing they want to see from Newton is him getting healthy and then they will go from there.

In the meantime, the Panthers are looking to reach the playoffs with Kyle Allen as their starting quarterback. Right now, the Panthers are 5-6 and they have lost their last three games. With five games remaining, the Panthers are three games out of the final wild card sport which currently belongs to the Minnesota Vikings.