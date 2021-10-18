NFL Team Reaches out to Free Agent Quarterback Cam Newton

Cam Newton could be signing with a new NFL team very soon. According to Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, the team has reached out to Newton. Carroll, who announced the news on 710 ESPN in Seattle, didn’t go into detail about the conversation the team had with Newton, but it comes after the Seahawks lost Russell Wilson for anywhere between four to eight weeks due to a finger injury.

“Just so you know, we have talked to him. We’re talking to everybody that could help us,” Carroll said to Mike Salk of 710 ESPN, per Pro Football Talk. Newton previously played for the New England Patriots but was released by the team before the start of this season. Earlier this year, the Patriots drafted quarterback Mac Jones who beat Newton for the starting QB position. On Sunday, Newton announced that he is ready to get back into the league.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hell yeah I still want to play football,” Newton said in Sunday’s video, per ESPN. “I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was 7 years old.” He also announced that he was been getting offers from other teams but noted that the situation “has to be right.”

Shortly before the start of the season, Newton explained why he was released by the Patriots. “During that time, I started seeing signs of change. … Do I think this would have happened without me being away from the team for five days? Honestly, yes. It was going to happen. Did it help ease the decision? Yes,” Newton said. There were thoughts that Newton would stay on the Patriots roster as a backup to Jones, which is something he was willing to do.

“Let me be honest with you. If they would have asked me, ‘Cam, we’re going to give the team to Mac, you’re going to be a second string; we expect you to be everything and some to guide him throughout this tenure,’ I would have said, ‘Absolutely,’” Newton said. “But listen, the truth of the matter is this: He would have been uncomfortable.” Newton was a member of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. He also won the MVP award that season after scoring 45 total touchdowns and leading the Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record.