Cam Newton Posts Motivation to Come Back From Injury

2019 is a critical year for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. He is coming back from a season-ending shoulder injury, which was documented on Amazon’s All or Nothing, and he is tasked with proving that the last season was an anomaly. Getting back to MVP form is critical for the former first overall pick, especially as he continues to grow in offensive coordinator Norv Turner’s system.

View this post on Instagram >thê₽RĪŽ£ ÏŠ ÎÑ thê₽RØ€£ŠŠ« A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

With all of these factors in play, Newton is understandably in the spotlight, of which he is well aware. The Panthers quarterback referenced this with a post on Instagram in which he showed himself in excruciating pain. Newton explained in the caption that “the prize is in the process.” He also included hashtags about trusting the process and shining through the shade.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately for Newton, the shoulder is not the only issue that he has to fight through in order to enter the 2019 season at full health. The Panthers QB recently suffered an ankle injury during the third preseason game and has been on the road to recovery ever since.

Newton fell awkwardly during a hit from the New England Patriots defense and was seen limping off the field. He was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game and was later spotted with a walking boot. Fortunately for the Panthers, they escaped the worst-case scenario as Newton was diagnosed with an ankle sprain that would only hold him out until the beginning of the regular season.

With the crisis seemingly averted, the stage is set for Newton’s return to action as the Panthers starting quarterback. Will he be just as effective following the injuries to his shoulder and ankle, or will there be a drop-off?

For context, Newton returned from a 2016 shoulder injury and proceeded to throw for 22 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards during the 2017 season. This wasn’t his best season as a pro, but Newton was effective overall. However, he did suffer the second shoulder injury during the 2018 season and was ultimately shelved.

Since that 2018 injury, Newton has been working day in and day out in order to redo his throwing motion and find a better way to play the position without increasing the risk of injury. By all reports coming out of training camp, he was making considerable progress in this pursuit. However, the ankle sprain put a hold on his journey and now Newton will have to recover from another issue.

If he can successfully return from both injuries and return to All-Pro form, Newton will be the walking example for trusting the process.