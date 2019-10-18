Cam Newton and 7 Other Players Who Might Be Traded Ahead of the Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton could be with a new team soon. Newton has been a standout player for the Panthers since being drafted by the team in 2011, but with the way Kyle Allen has played in the last four games, the Panthers could ride with him for and part ways with the 2015 MVP.

However, the team won’t decide until Newton is recovered from his foot injury.

“The problem with it is, Cam has epitomized what we’ve asked of him being a captain. He’s been there in support of his teammates, he’s been around,” Rivera said earlier this week. “When we met, when we first got together and talked about this, we told him, ‘Hey, we’re not going to put pressure on you. We’re going to hold tight, hold the fort down, and our guys will play.’ So, until he’s 100 percent, until he’s ready to roll, we’re not going to address it.

Newton is not the only player who could be traded. Scroll down to look at the players who could be with new NFL teams by the end of the month.

QB Cam Newton – Carolina Panthers

Newton has only played in two games this year because of the injured foot and he hasn’t won a game since November 2018. But when he’s healthy, he’s a very dangerous weapon as he can run and throw. Newton won the MVP award in 2015 and he led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance the same year.

RB Kenyan Drake – Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have had a long season as they have yet to win a game. So it’s likely they will be sellers before the trade deadline and Kenyan Drake could be on top of the list. Drake is coming off a productive 2018 season, tallying 1,012 total yards and nine total touchdowns.

DE Vic Beasley – Atlanta Falcons

Like the Dolphins, the Falcons are struggling this year as they have a 1-5 record. Vic Beasley is in the final year of his contract and he has not lived up to expectations. He had one good season in 2016 where he led the NFL in sacks with 15.5. But that was the only time Beasley has posted more than five sacks in a year since entering the NFL in 2015.

WR A.J. Green – Cincinnati Bengals

A.J. Green is getting older, but he can still be very productive when healthy. He has recorded 1,000-yard seasons six times and he’s seven-time Pro Bowler. Getting out of Cincinnati might be the thing Green needs to not only be productive but also have a chance to win a Super Bowl.

RB Melvin Gordon – Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon held out to start the year for a new contract. But he has since returned and has only rushed for 49 yards on 20 carries. Gordon is coming off a season where he rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2017, Gordon rushed for 1,105 yards and eight touchdowns.

CB Patrick Peterson – Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Peterson has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for a while, but the Cardinals are a team that is rebuilding. Peterson has made the Pro Bowl the last eight seasons and he’s to the All-Pro First Team three times.

WR Emmanuel Sanders – Denver Broncos

Emmanuel Sanders is not able to use his full talents right now as the Broncos offense is struggling. Many teams will be interested in him as he’s a three-time Pro Bowler and had a 2018 season where he posted 868 yards and four touchdowns.

RB Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry is not the versatile back in the NFL, but with the Titans struggling on offense, Henry could go to a team that has a deep running back group and be used for short-yardage situations. Currently, Henry has rushed for 416 yards and four touchdowns on 113 carries.