Cam Newton’s Injury: Everything We Know

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has missed the last four games with an injured foot and his future with the team is up in the air. Newton will be a free agent after the 2020 season and there has been on serious talks of him getting a new contract done. But with him being injured, the Panthers have been rolling with backup QB Kyle Allen and the team has yet to lose.

This is not to say that Allen is a better player than Newton, but Allen might be a better fit in terms of what the Panthers want to do on offense. It’s only a small sample size and there might no be a wrong move for Carolina. But whatever they decide to do with Newton, the first thing they will do is make sure he’s 100 percent healthy

How the Injury Happened

On a recent vlog, Newton revealed how and when he injured the foot. He said the injured happened in a preseason game against the New England Patriots and he tried to play through the pain.

“As I was diving forward, that plant step I kind of felt it, but I didn’t know the extent of the injury,” Newton said. “When I got up, I said ‘Something don’t feel right.’”

Newton played in two regular-season games before being benched for Allen.

A Struggle to Begin With

Cam Newton proudly announced that he had become a vegan at the start of the 2019 season, but with multiple injuries this season, some are wondering if that plant-based diet is tanking his career.

When Newton was first dealing with the foot injury he reportedly had a hard time recovering because of him being a vegan.

“Go back to 2015 Cam, badass Cam. He was a pescatarian,” nutritionist Chris Howard said to the Charlotte Observer. “Salmon, shrimp, you get a lot of good fats and complete proteins. In fact, (fish) is one of the best protein sources there is. Now you take away the most valuable part of that (diet), and … there’s just no way around it: He can’t recover as well with less nutrients, with less calories and with less muscle mass. It’s just not going to happen.”

Avoiding Surgery

Coach Ron Rivera acknowledged Monday that "there's no exact timetable" for Newton's (foot) return to action, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. "What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot…

When Newton suffered the injury, it was reported he will avoid surgery. However, there was no timetable set for his return to the lineup.

“Panthers QB Cam Newton is believed to be dealing with a Lisfranc injury, I’m told. Plan for now is to keep rehabbing in hopes of returning and avoiding surgery, but it could be awhile until he’s back on the field. Kyle Allen’s show until then,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Media tweeted, which was first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic.

Kyle Allen Balling

Kyle Allen is the 1st QB in NFL HISTORY to win his first 5 games while throwing 0 INT.

The Panthers don’t have to rush Newton back because Kyle Allen has been playing good football. In the last four games, Allen has completed 66 percent of his passes and has thrown for 901 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. So it’s safe to say things will be really interesting when Newton returns.

Cam Newton to Return?

Panthers' QB Cam Newton's foot injury has healed well and he is expected to be ready to practice after the team's bye this week, per league source. Panthers have said they will make a QB determination when Newton is healthy; that looks to be coming soon.

Speaking of Newton returning, it looks like he will be back with the team next week when they get ready to face the San Francisco 49ers. It has been reported that Newton’s foot has been healing well and he’s looking to get back on the field once the team’s bye week, which is this week, comes to an end.

Pump the Brakes on Newton’s Return

Ron Rivera says team won't put pressure on Cam Newton

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is not ready to announce Newton’s return just yet. He said during a press conference, “I think people need to understand that the young man has done everything we’ve asked. I’m trying to stay true to what I told him. We’re not going to put that kind of pressure on him. So, until we have it confirmed with our doctors and stuff like that, we’re going to continue to do what we’re doing.”

10 Teams Interested in Newton

An AFC GM told Bleacher Report Mike Freeman that as many as 10 teams have called the #Panthers about a trade for Cam Newton if Carolina chose to stick with Kyle Allen.



via: thefbanalyst pic.twitter.com/if7RiCKxus — Carolina Panthers (@panthersglobal) October 14, 2019

If Newton does go on the trading block, a number of teams will be after him. It has been reported that 10 teams are interested in Newton. A team source told Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, “No one really saw this coming, and now it’s a tough decision.”

It could be a tough decision, but if Newton does get traded, the Panthers will likely get a lot for him.

Broncos Pushing for Newton?

If the Panthers become more obsessed with Kyle Allen and decide to trade Cam Newton…

I'm hoping he goes to the Broncos



I’m hoping he goes to the Broncos 👀 pic.twitter.com/DOAjF0vLiM — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) October 15, 2019

If there’s one team that should try to trade for Newton, it would have to be the Denver Broncos according to Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report.

“So he goes to a Rick Scangarello-Kyle Shanahan offense with Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman with what’s blossoming into a real No. 1 in the NFL in Courtland Sutton. They’ve invested young draft picks in their offensive line and tight end Noah Fant, Their defense in Vic Fangio is always going to find a way to keep it low,” Lefkoe said.

“(Newton) has a very good friend on the team in Von Miller and (general manager) John Elway is obsessed with tall quarterbacks.”