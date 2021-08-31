NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

✖

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.

Newton was cut to make room for rookie Mac Jones who will be the Patriots' new starting quarterback. When Newton learned he was released, he went to social media to send a message to his fans. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say... Please don't feel sorry for me!" Newton said in his Instagram Story, per PEOPLE.

Newton first signed with the Patriots before the 2020 season and took over for Tom Brady who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton struggled to get anything going last season, leading to the Patriots having their first losing season since 2000.

"I have my desires," Newton said at the end of the 2020 season. "I know where my heart's at. I know the things, who I am. But as far as that, I can't really speak on it right now. But just my whole time here in New England has been a blessing. I've learned so much about myself, about great teammates, unbelievable coaching. Yeah, so I just see how it goes, go from there."

When the 2020 season came to an end, Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March, it was a little than a month before the Patriots drafted Jones in the first round. During the preseason, Newton and Jones battled for QB1 spot, and Jones was able to win the position.

While Newton doesn't want to be a backup QB, there will likely be a few teams after him over the next few days. The Cowboys could use a veteran player like Newton since Prescott is dealing with his share of injuries. At one point, Newton was the best player in the NFL, winning the MVP award in 2015. During the season, Newton led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. The Panthers selected Newton No. 1 overall in 2011, and the Auburn alum won Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.