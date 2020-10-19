Cal Ripken Jr.'s Jersey From Record-Breaking Game Headed to Auction

✖

Cal Ripken Jr. is one of MLB's legendary players after setting a record with 2,632 consecutive games. Now one wealthy baseball fan can own the jersey that Ripken wore during the historic night. His Baltimore Orioles black home uniform is on the auction block.

Goldin Auctions is hosting the lot for the jersey, which Ripken wore on the afternoon of Sept. 19, 1998. He and the Orioles faced the rival New York Yankees at Camden Yards, a 5-3 victory. Ripken did not record a hit during the battle, but he was unstoppable on defense. He recorded one putout, as well as three assists. Interestingly enough, Derek Jeter was on the losing end of the matchup.

This Orioles alternate black jersey that has been photo matched to the record-breaking 2,632nd consecutive game on Septebmer 19, 1998 is and will always be one of the most important jerseys in existence. The black jersey has “Orioles” across the chest in orange, white and black tackle twill script above his number “8” in the same vibrant colors. The sleeve openings are ringed in orange piping and an orange, black and white oriole bird patch is sewn on the left sleeve

With just over 10 days remaining in the auction, the black home jersey has a current bid of $80,000. The lot started at $50,000 but quickly increased after five potential winners got involved. They will continue trying to land the rare item as the final days of the auction pass. Meanwhile, Ripken's hat from the record-setting game is also available in a separate auction. The current price is at $8,000 after 21 people placed bids.

When Ripken took his jersey off at the end of the game, he cemented what many believe to be the unbreakable record. He capped off 16 years of action in which he never missed a game due to illness, injury or any other reason. The jersey then spent the next 22 years in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Ripken provided the jersey from his personal collection along with multiple other items. There is a black Louisville Slugger from his 2,131st consecutive game, which broke Lou Gehrig's record. Additionally, there is an auction for the white No. 8 Orioles jersey that Ripken wore during his MLB debut in 1981. The bat has a current bid of $42,000 while the white jersey sits at $38,000.