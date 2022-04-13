Cain Velasquez Breaks Silence on Attempted Murder Charge

✖

Cain Velasquez has broken his silence after he was charged with attempted murder last month. The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion took to social media with a statement Tuesday to thank his supporters as his "complex" case is "slowly unraveling as we speak." Velasquez also appeared in court briefly Tuesday for a plea hearing, which will continue on May 6.

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times," Velasquez wrote in a statement. "This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak."

He continued, "To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me."

Velasquez was charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges on March 2 in regards to a Feb. 28 shooting in San Jose, California, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Velasquez is accused of attempting to kill Harry Eugene Goularte, 43, who is facing charges of allegedly molesting one of Velasquez's young family members. Velasquez faces 10 charges and more than 20 years of jail time if convicted, and has been held without bail since the shooting occurred.

Velasquez allegedly began chasing a truck Goularte was in before ramming the vehicle and firing a 40-caliber handgun multiple times into the car. A bullet struck Goularte's 63-year-old stepfather, Paul Bender, in his arm and torso. Goularte's mother, Patricia, was also in the truck, but not shot. Goularte, who is facing accusations of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under age 14, was also not injured in the incident.

The child, who is under 10 years of age, told police that Goularte took him into the bathroom of daycare and touched the child's genitals, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. The child said Goularte warned him not to tell anyone what he did and that this would go on to happen "100 times." The child also said he witnessed other children go into the bathroom with Goularte as well. Goularte has denied the child's accusation, saying he once helped a child with his pants.