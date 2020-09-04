✖

Michael O'Keefe is looking to get back to his old stomping grounds. The 65-year old actor, who is known for his role as Danny Noonan in the 1980 comedy film Caddyshack, has volunteered his caddying services for the upcoming U.S. Open. O'Keefe wrote a column for Golf.com and revealed why he's qualified for the job.

"I had caddied at Winged Foot in 1971 and 1972, having grown up only 15 minutes away, in the village of Larchmont," he wrote. "Now, almost a half-century later, I'm ready to take my caddying to the next level," O'Keefe wrote. "I'm serving notice that I'm available for, interested in, and worthy of carrying a bag for any professional (or amateur) in the field at this year's U.S. Open. Why now? If not now, I may never have another chance! I'm 65 and not getting any younger, though my wife tells me I’m still devilishly handsome."

Caddyshack did not get a ton of love when it was released, but as time went on, it became a very popular sports film. At the time, O'Keefe was a young actor and Caddyshack was one of his first movie roles, starring alongside Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight and Bill Murray. While O'Keefe played a caddy in the film and was a caddy in real life, he reveals other reasons why he should get the job. "I am a good person, and father to a 7-year-old boy, Aidan," he wrote. "I can punctuate sentences with the clarity of an English major, and I exercise daily. I may be 65, but I act like I’m 30. Or, at least, I train like I’m 30, an age at which I was still acting out indemonstrably destructive ways."

O'Keefe then revealed that he continues to work steadily as an actor. He wrote: " I have been starring opposite Kevin Bacon in his Showtime series City on a Hill. I also have a new horror film on Netflix coming out, Things Heard and Seen."

The U.S. Open will start on Thursday, Sept. 17, so there's time for O'Keefe to make his dream a reality. Big golf stars such as Tiger Woods, Jordan Speith, Dustin Johnson and Roy McIlroy are slated to be there, and golf fans would love to see O'Keefe being a caddy as it would draw a lot of attention to the tournament and the sport.