WWE Hall of Famer 'Bullet' Bob Armstrong Dead at 80

"Bullet" Bob Armstrong, a pro wrestler who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, died at the age of 80. WWE made the announcement on Thursday night, and his sons confirmed the news on social media. The cause of death was not revealed, but Prowrestling.net mentioned that Armstrong was battling bone cancer.

"Armstrong didn't rest on his laurels when he was between the ropes," WWE said in a statement. "He handled himself well in the rough-and-tumble southeastern territories by employing an assortment of holds and moves, including his feared sleeper and Georgia Jawbreaker. He also possessed the gift of grappling gab, giving him the uncanny ability to wear down a rival with his words as well as with his strength."

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 28, 2020

Armstrong, who was born Joseph James, was born in Marietta, Georgia and was one of the toughest wrestlers during his era. Before entering pro wrestling, Armstong spent time with the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of the Fair Oaks (later Cobb County) Fire Department. He made his debut in 1960 and went on to hold a number of titles in the southern territories. He originally retired in 1998 but would still mix it up in the ring with different promotions over the years, including WCW and TNA (now called Impact).

"[Stephanie McMahon] and I are thinking of the entire Armstrong family at this difficult time as they mourn the death of [WWE] Hall of Famer and patriarch of the Armstrong family, 'Bullet' Bob Armstrong." Triple H wrote on Twitter. A number of other wrestlers paid tribute to Armstrong, including CM Punk, The Iron Sheik and Mick Foley.

"Bullet Bob. Always so nice to me," Punk wrote on Twitter. I'd like to think he saw how thrilled I was whenever I got to speak with him, which fortunately for me was often." Armstrong's passion for pro wrestling led to his son's getting involved. One of Armstrong's sons is Brian, who is also known by WWE fans has "Road Dogg" Jesse James. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year as a member of D-Generation X.