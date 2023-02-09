Super Bowl 2023 Commercials Leaked: What Will Air During the Big Game

The Super Bowl commercials have become less and less surprising in recent years, as brands tease their splashy spots weeks or months in advance of the game. From Bryan Cranston posting teaser images before his PopChips commercial was announced to Elisa Donovan doing interviews about her reunion with Clueless co-star Alicia Silverstone for Rakuten, we already have an idea of which commercials will air. Ad agencies are also cashing in on nostalgia to raise brand awareness, with more big-name actors reprising believed roles to sell food and smartphone apps. Advertisers reportedly paid up to $7 million for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LVII, reports the Associated Press. Companies usually release their commercials before the game to get the most out of their investment. There are typically much longer versions of spots, which are posted on social media in an effort to go viral before more than 100 million Americans watch the game. While Cryptocurrency dominated last year's commercials, expect a return to more typical Super Bowl advertising, including movie trailers, alcoholic beverages, snacks, and tech. Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Arizona, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles playing for the Lombardi Trophy. Before the game starts, here is a look at some of the advertisements we already know are coming.

















Michelob Ultra Serena Williams, Brian Cox, Alex Morgan, and Jimmy Butler are among the stars in this Caddyshack spoof for Michelob Ultra.

T-Mobile Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison join John Travolta to sell T-Mobile. The three stars sing along to the tune of "Summer Nights" from Grease.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Dogfish Head Craft Brewery featured an eclectic football table in its low-cost Super Bowl ad.

Budweiser No Super Bowl is complete without at least one Budweiser commercial. In this year's spot, audiences follow the journey of a single six-pack.

Bud Light Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, star in the Bud Light commercial. The two start dancing to typical on-hold music.

Samuel Adams The Samuel Adams spot is jam-packed with Boston stereotypes but imagines them in a new way. What if everyone was nice?

BIC Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, and Martha Stewart star in BIC's commercial for the EZ Reach lighter.

Busch Light Sarah McLaughlan stars in the Busch Light spot, making fun of her status as the voice of animal shelter commercials.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Super Bowl LVII viewers in the New York market will see Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Publicis Groupe's two-minute spot, reports CBS News. This spot shows how important it is to support co-workers diagnosed with cancer.

Booking.com Booking.com enlisted Melissa McCarthy to sing about all the places she wants to go on vacation. Her husband, Ben Falcone, also makes an appearance.

Intuit TurboTax Super Bowl viewers might not want to think about taxes during the game, but that's not stopping Intuit TurboTax from airing this spot about how easy it is to use their services.

Dexcom Nick Jonas stars in a commercial for the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system, which helps patients manage their diabetes.

Downy Unstoppables Danny McBride stars in the Downy Unstoppables commercial as "Downy McBride." He is almost unstoppable.

DraftKings It's impossible to avoid commercials about DraftKings during sporting events now. Comedian Kevin Hart stars in the betting app's Super Bowl commercial.

General Motors and Netflix This is a strange cross-brand commercial featuring Will Ferrell. GM electric vehicles follow Ferrell into several Netflix shows where they don't belong, including Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

Squarespace Squarespace commercials are unavoidable if you listen to podcasts... and now they've taken over the Super Bowl! Adam Driver stars in the app's Super Bowl commercial, titled "The Singularity," in which he realizes the true implication of a website that makes websites.

Hellman's Jon Hamm, Brie Larson, and Pete Davidson star in the Hellman's mayo commercial. Davidson gets to eat a Hamm-and-Brie sandwich. Ba-dum-cha.

PopCorners Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Raymond Cruz reunited for this PopCorners commercial. Nothing makes you want to try a new Frito-Lay potato chip like learning that a teacher-turned-meth dealer likes them!

Pringles Pringles didn't reunite the cast of a hit series for the Super Bowl, but it did make fun of how easy it is to get your hand stuck in the tubes.

Rakuten Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone and Elisa Donovan reunited to highlight Rakuten, a shopping app that gives consumers "cash back" for buying items using it as a cut of the commissions the company receives from brands.

Uber Sean "Diddy" Combs has not released a new album in almost a decade, but he teamed up with Uber to make a commercial about him making a jingle for Uber One.