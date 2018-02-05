Clydesdales Missing From Budweiser’s 2018 Super Bowl Ad

Budweiser unveiled its 2018 Super Bowl commercial, and it is noticeably missing the company’s trademark Clydesdale horses.

Instead of the usual Budweiser fare, the company instead went for a more emotional and service-based advertisement that championed the company’s hurricane and flood relief efforts.

Since 1988, we’ve been helping the victims of natural disasters by donating clean drinking water. America, we’ll always stand by you. Learn more about our water donation and 2018 commitment: https://t.co/rQQhz1FKrO pic.twitter.com/UPeci24g0N — BudweiserUSA (@budweiserusa) January 26, 2018

The commercial shows Budweiser preparing canned water to send to areas affected by natural disasters. It’s set to Skylar Grey’s cover of the Ben E. King “Stand By Me” and is designed to pull at consumers’ heartstrings.

At the end of the minute-long ad, they point out various states/territories recent affected by flooding (Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico) and wildfires/mudslides (California). They follow the list up with a slogan: “Whenever you need us.”

Fan reaction to ad has been overwhelming positive, despite the absence of the Clydesdales, which have mean the main component fo the company’s Super Bowl ads since 1986.

“Now that’s what an American company is all about helping out people in need, when they need a helping hand,” one fan wrote. “That’s what America is all about. God bless you guys. God bless America.”

Another fan added, “Beautiful. 30 years of compassion [and] counting. Proud to be your neighbor. Thank you Budweiser for capturing (again) the heart of America.”

Supporting communities in times of need is a longstanding tradition that we value within our company. — BudweiserUSA (@budweiserusa) February 4, 2018

The company has also issued several social media messages along with the ad to further to push their message of giving back.

“Since 1988, we’ve been helping the victims of natural disasters by donating clean drinking water. America, we’ll always stand by you,” a brand representative wrote. “When this country needs our help, we’ll always be there.”