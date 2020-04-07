Buccaneers Unveil New Uniforms, and Fans Weigh In

Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally revealed the new home and away uniforms. The team had been teasing the unveiling for months in an attempt to build up hype for the 2020 season. With Tom Brady now under contract, the Buccaneers removed the curtain and showed off the new looks.

In keeping with recent tradition, the Buccaneers stuck with the primary red and pewter color scheme. These are the colors that the team wore during Super Bowl XXXVII when they defeated the Oakland Raiders. However, the switch from Reebok to Nike brought about new uniform changes, as well as the “alarm clock jerseys” that were unveiled on March 3, 2014. There were some calls for the return of the “creamsicle orange” uniforms that were worn until the end of the 1996 season, but the Buccaneers stuck with the colors that fans commonly associate with championship victories.

Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

With the unveiling taking place on Tuesday afternoon, there was an expected amount of feedback from the fans and media members alike. Many felt that the team played it too safe with the new look. Others, however, were simply happy that the alarm clock numbers were gone. They hated the uniforms that were worn over the course of the past six seasons.

Of course, there were many fans less concerned about the actual look. They were just happy to see that Brady is on the roster. In their opinion, this just meant that the Buccaneers would be defeating the Saints twice a season for the next two years. What they are wearing at the time is irrelevant.

Clean

That white sum serious too 🔥 — Tyler Jones (@Ty_Jones813) April 7, 2020

The Nike era of NFL uniforms brought about an emphasis on odd details. Gradients were used on helmets while alarm clock numbers defined the jerseys. This was not the ideal situation for the fans, especially while watching quarterback Jameis Winston set an NFL record for interceptions.

Now, however, the extraneous factors were removed from the jerseys. The looks are far cleaner and put an emphasis on simply looking professional. The road jerseys, in particular, have drawn positive attention for their cleanness.

Pewter

That all pewter is 🔥 — AJ Papagno (@AJPapagno) April 7, 2020

The Buccaneers unveiled two new uniforms in the early portions of the video. There was a red and pewter home outfit and an all-white road look. However, there was a third uniform that drew serious attention.

The Buccaneers unveiled an all-pewter look that excited fans. They loved the darker scheme and immediately wanted to purchase some new jerseys for the collection. They also proclaimed that this look should be a regularly-worn one instead of a rare Color Rush alternate.

Orange

Clean but no creamsicles — Hyrule (@YaBoyHyrule) April 7, 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers that wore creamsicle uniforms were not known for winning often, but the fans still reminisce fondly about this era. They miss seeing the bright jerseys on a weekly basis. The closest they came to a return was the Josh Freeman era (2009-13) that used the creamsicle uniforms as a rare alternate look.

Many fans of the Buccaneers were hoping for a return to the orange jerseys, but they were left disappointed. The team will instead stick with the red and pewter look. The fans, meanwhile, will continue to wait for an eventual return to the classic look.

Falcons

The Falcons called, they want their jerseys back — Gem (@gfjc3p0) April 7, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the same division, which leads to some disagreements between the fanbases. Having similar color schemes only adds fuel to that fire. The result is multiple comments about how one team “stole” the other’s looks.

There were several users on Twitter that said the Buccaneers drew more than a little inspiration from their NFC South rivals. Others proclaimed that the Florida-based franchise couldn’t come up with any unique idea. The fans of the Buccaneers completely disagreed, but the arguments continued.

Awkward

Chris Godwin rocking a collector’s item in this one pic.twitter.com/uIadL3C6Bl — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 7, 2020

While many fans were simply distracted by the new looks, there were some Twitter users that noticed a different detail. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was wearing a No. 12 jersey in the unveiling video. He recently revealed that he is switching to No. 14 after giving Brady his old number.

The Buccaneers did clarify that the video was filmed a while back. Godwin was still wearing No. 12 at the time and had not yet gifted his jersey to Brady. This still led to many jokes from those on social media.

Alarm Clock

Our long national nightmare is over! Love them! Clean and classic. #EndOfAnError — Drew (@SRQDrew99) April 7, 2020

Some Buccaneers fans loved the new look while others didn’t exactly care for it. However, many agreed that these uniforms were still a nice change after the previous six seasons. They were just happy that the alarm clock look was no longer being used.

Finances

NFL jerseys are not inexpensive items. Costs can range between $79-324.99 based on quality level. For many fans, this means that they will be dropping a considerable amount of money on new jerseys in the coming weeks.

Several fans have shown their dedication to the team by buying jerseys for top players. They have also spent a lot of money on the different variants offered at the team store. This includes the creamsicle look, the alarm clock era, the Super Bowl-winning jersey and the new 2020 iteration.