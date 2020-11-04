Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Speaks out on Antonio Brown Signing

✖

Mike Evans is ready to see Antonio Brown in action. Late last month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Brown to a one-year contract, and he's set to make his debut on Sunday when the team takes on the New Orleans Saints. After the Bucs' win against the New York Giants on Monday night, wide receiver Mike Evans talked about the team signing Brown as they make a Super Bowl push.

"Perfect. Perfect," Evans said as reported by Sporting News. "He's an unbelievable receiver, one of the best of all-time, and he's going to help us a lot. Hopefully, he can take some double teams off me and make some plays, just like he always has." Brown was suspended for the first eight weeks of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The last time he has played in an NFL game was in September 2019 when he was a member of the New England Patriots. He only played in one game as he was cut from the team due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.

Tom Brady developed a strong relationship with Brown during his short time in New England. The six-time Super Bowl champion welcomed Brown to Tampa by letting him crash at his house until he finds a place to stay. "He's just getting settled and I know he's looking for places, but it's just nice to be able to have him around," Brady said to Westwood One's Jim Gray this week as reported by CNN. "We're getting to work and he likes to be integrated into what we're doing. (It's) a big transition for him moving across the state really not knowing anyone. "Again, just trying to be a great teammate and help someone out who is a friend of mine."

Brown looks to add a spark to a Bucs team that has a 6-2 record this season. He spent his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and reached the Pro Bowl seven times. Brown was also selected to the All-Pro team five times and was the league's receiving yards lead in 2014 and 2017. Brown teams up with Evans, who's a three-time Pro Bowl and made the All-Pro Second Team in 2016. The Bucs also have another standout receiver, Chris Godwin, who was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team last year.