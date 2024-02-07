Former Alabama Coach Nick Saban Lands New Job Following Retirement

Nick Saban has a new job. The former Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach is joining ESPN and will serve as an analyst on College GameDay. Saban will also share his football knowledge across ESPN's platforms, making appearances during the NFL Draft and SEC Media Days. Saban will join a College GameDay team that includes Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

"ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team," Saban said in a statement. "I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

(Photo: ESPN)

"Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. "He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show."

Saban, 72, announced his retirement from coaching in January after spending 17 seasons at Alabama. During his time with the Crimson Tide, Saban won the SEC nine times and claimed six national titles. He was also the head coach at LSU from 200 to 2004 and won the SEC title twice while winning the national title in 2003. Saban began his head coaching career at Toledo in 1990 and led the Rockets to a 9-2 record in his one season with the team. He then became the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans in 1995 and tallied a 34-24-1 record in five seasons.

Saban also spent time in the NFL. In 1991, he became the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and worked under Bill Belichick who went on to win six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. In 2005, Saban returned to the NFL, as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He was there for just two seasons and notched a 15-17 record.

In his college head coaching career, Saban won 292 games, lost 71 games and had one tie. He never had a losing season, and his worst seasons were in 1996 and 1998 at Michigan State (6-6 in both seasons).