Bubba Wallace Unites With Michael Jordan, Shows off His 'Daytona Drip'

Sunday's Daytona 500, which you can watch on fuboTV with a trial, kicks off the Cup Series season and marks the first time that Bubba Wallace will race for points as a member of 23XI Racing. Before the green flag waved, the NASCAR driver met up with team owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan for a special pre-race video. He also showed off his "Daytona drip."

Wallace posted two photos on social media that highlighted the lead-up to the Daytona 500. One featured him posing with Hamlin and Jordan, the owners of 23XI Racing. The other showed off the custom racing shoes that he will wear during the race, as well as some special gifts from sponsor Beats By Dre. The headphone company sent over custom noise-canceling headphones with Wallace's logo on the sides and the 23XI color scheme.

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass narrated a special video that aired prior to the Daytona 500 and told the story of 23XI Racing. He detailed how Hamlin became friends with Jordan, signed to the Jumpman brand, and his friendship with the NBA Hall of Famer led to them becoming business partners. The video also revealed the immense pressure Jordan is putting on Wallace during his first season with the team.

"He said, 'if we do this deal, there's no more running in the back,'" Wallace explained. "He's been voicing his opinions on things and having that opinion. It's like, 'all right, it's MJ talking.' You have to pay attention and keep your head on a swivel and know your surroundings. He's watching every avenue."

While Wallace hasn't raced for points just yet, he has impressed during brief outings in his new car. He nearly captured the pole position during Wednesday's qualifying sessions, posting the fourth-fastest lap. He took the top spot from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. but later lost it to William Byron and the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro. Though Alex Bowman ultimately secured the pole in the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro.

Wallace returned to the track the following night for the second of two Duels at Daytona International Speedway. He competed with fellow drivers while racing for spots near the front of the starting lineup. Wallace came within mere feet of winning the race and starting in the fourth position, but Austin Dillon used a crossover move to pass him at the last moment. Wallace finished second and will start the Daytona 500 on the third row.

When MJ met Denny. The story of how Michael Jordan teamed up with Denny Hamlin to start @23XIRacing. Voiced by @bobpockrass. pic.twitter.com/OU0r6jlu4T — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 13, 2021

The season-opening race takes place Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway. Fox will broadcast the action, which starts at 2:30 p.m. ET. Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer will call the race from the booth while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide audio coverage.