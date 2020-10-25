Bubba Wallace Targeted by Helmet Designer's Explicit Tirade: 'F— Bubba and F— the BLM Movement'

✖

A famous helmet artist named Jason Beam recently criticized Bubba Wallace, a man he has worked with in the past. He took aim at the future 23XI driver and how he drew attention during the 2020 season while racing for Richard Petty Motorsports. Specifically, Beam said "f— Bubba and f— the BLM movement."

"RPM will actually have a wheelman behind the wheel and not a political statement looking for attention," Beam tweeted in response to the news that Erik Jones was replacing Wallace. "This combination should bring much needed results. Congrats [Erik Jones]. the 43 is iconic in the sport." Some users responded and said that the helmet designer has been "flip-flopping" after getting called out by some of the other drivers. Beam then clarified his exact position.

"I never once flip flopped," Beam said in retort. "F*ck Bubba and F*ck the BLM movement and F*ck anyone who wants to censor opinions and let politics get in the way of business relationships. You can quote me all you want, that’s my stance and has been from the get go."

The interaction caught the attention of Wallace, who has routinely received critical comments on social media in recent months. He decided to respond to a former business partner. Wallace said his decision to part ways with Beam was due to wanting a different look, but his original tweet in June said that he had "lost all respect" for the helmet designer.

"Can usually let the BS roll off but when it’s somebody I’ve met personally and was genuinely excited to have my first few lids painted by him..hits different," Wallace tweeted. "I ultimately left bc I just wanted a different look. No hard feelings just a personal feeling.. Damn dude. Roger that [rock on emoji]."

Beam has collaborated with several of NASCAR's top drivers over the years, including 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. He has also created lids for Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

Beam's partnership with some of the top drivers reportedly came to an end in June. He responded to photos of Wallace's Black Lives Matter car and called it garbage. He also criticized NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag at all events. In response, Johnson, Blaney Busch all reportedly severed ties with the designer — although he recently posted a photo showing Johnson at IndyCar practice and saying that the champion was still using one of his helmets.