Bubba Wallace Shows off Perfect Sports Setup During Trip to Las Vegas

Saturday afternoon, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace enjoyed his time as a sports fan. He was in Las Vegas for Sunday's South Point 400 but spent the day prior to the event in his hotel room. He watched college football and the Xfinity Series race simultaneously while enjoying a dream setup.

Wallace posted a photo on Instagram that showed his "views on views on views" in Las Vegas. He had the Xfinity Series playoff race on the big screen and the Tennessee Volunteers game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on the tablet. He also had a perfect view of the Las Vegas skyline. While Wallace likely has a better set up at his home, he still showed off a great way to enjoy a day full of sports while on a business trip.

"Bubba is the ultimate vibe lmao. Nice apartment in Vegas watching 2 sports just chilling before the race tomorrow. Living the dream," one fan commented on social media. Several others responded to the NASCAR driver by showing off similar setups. One fan posted a photo that showed a setup at a sports bar.

Like several football fans around the country, Wallace showcased his excitement about the return of the SEC. The popular conference kicked off its schedule on Saturday with games featuring Florida, Alabama, LSU and Mississippi State. Wallace is a self-proclaimed Tennessee Volunteers fan, so he made sure to tune in and watch the season-opening victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

While Wallace did remain focused on his favorite football team and the setup in Las Vegas, he also took the time to tease one of country music's biggest stars. Darius Rucker posted a selfie on Twitter showing him wearing a South Carolina facemask and standing next to a team bus. Wallace saw the photo and simply responded with the animated Gif of Shannon Sharpe shaking his head.

Following the day of football and racing, Wallace headed to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for one of his final events as a member of Richard Petty Motorsports. He started in 23rd with the other drivers outside of the playoffs and ultimately ended the day 28th. Meanwhile, Las Vegas native Kurt Busch scored his first win of the year and became the first driver to move on to the round of eight drivers.