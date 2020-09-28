Thomas Rhett's Daughters Are Decked out in Orange-and-White for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

✖

Saturday marked the beginning of the SEC football schedule after a long COVID-19-forced delay The Tennessee Volunteers started the year with a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, and Thomas Rhett celebrated the event with some family photos. The country star showed his daughters decked out in Tennessee gear.

Rhett posted three photos on Instagram that showed the youngsters preparing for the Saturday matchup. They all wore orange and white — Tennessee's colors — while enjoying some ice cream treats. Rhett made sure to show support for his three daughters, as well as his wife's favorite team, but he also joked about their outfits. He wondered why none of his daughters were rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs.

"I'm not really sure how none of the women in the house became Georgia Bulldog fans. [Lauren Akins] if we have any more kids, the next one's first words will be 'Go Dawgs,'" Rhett wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The country star previously spoke about the impact college football makes in his household. He is a self-proclaimed Georgia Bulldogs fan, but his wife Lauren pulls for the Tennessee Volunteers. Rhett said that they keep it civil during football season and support each other's teams, but there is one weekend a year where they won't watch a game together.

"It’s actually pretty cordial," Thomas said in a statement from his label in 2018. "Like, if Tennessee's playing anybody but Georgia, I pull for Tennessee, and if Georgia's playing anybody but Tennessee, Lauren’ll pull for Georgia. I mean she'll even put on a red shirt. I mean, she'll go with me there.

"We do not watch that game together," Thomas said about matchups between the two favorite teams. "We don't watch the Georgia-Tennessee game together. It is not good for anybody that's around us. So we won't be together."

The Rhett family may not have necessarily agreed on the outfits worn on Saturday, but they did enjoy the outcome of the game. The Volunteers opened the year with a 31-27 victory over the Gamecocks. Now the Knoxville team will face off with the Missouri Tigers before heading to Georgia for a battle with the Bulldogs. The big game will take place on Oct. 10, but Rhett and Lauren may not sit down next to each other to watch the action.