Kurt Busch Discusses Raising $21K for Coronavirus Relief During All In Challenge (Exclusive)

Several athletes and sports figures across leagues have been trying to raise money for COVID-19 relief as part of the All In Challenge, created by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin. Kurt Busch is among the group, and he set out to raise money for those in Las Vegas, Nevada. He auctioned off a VIP experience at Las Vegas Speedway and raised $21,000.

Speaking with Pop Culture in an exclusive interview, Busch spoke about taking part in the challenge. He explained why he chose Las Vegas for this auction and how he was able to build this prize package. The highest bidder during the auction won a race weekend in Las Vegas for the Spring 2021 race. The prize includes an upcoming opportunity to meet Busch, four suite passes to watch the race alongside four hot passes to visit the garages, haulers and pit road. Additionally, the winner will travel to the race in a helicopter instead of worrying about finding a taxi or fighting for a parking space. The auction also included three nights at an MGM property and a complimentary dinner at Michael Mina's STRIPSTEAK restaurant.

"It was a group effort from my friends in Las Vegas with the MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Maverick Helicopters," Busch said, who was born and raised in Las Vegas. "The city of Las Vegas is a city that's structured on tourism and entertainment. And that is really the first and hardest hit sector, I believe, with everything that's going on.

"And it came through different management groups and different friendships. I was glad that we were able to put together a really cool VIP package that went for over $20,000. And we were just trying to help with the local community and trying to generate funds for all this COVID-19 and helping our American citizens get through it better."

All of the money raised during the All In Challenge will be split between several organizations. This includes Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. Rubin has the goal of raising $100 million between all of the auctions and has found considerable success through auctions headlined by Alex Rodriguez, Peyton Manning, Busch and several other sports figures.

Tom Brady, the new quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, secured a large donation for coronavirus relief. He auctioned off his first game jersey from his new team, a private dinner or workout and tickets to a Buccaneers game to raise money for multiple food charities. He raised $800,000 for the food charities.

Additionally, Magic Johnson and Meek Mill also raised large sums of money with their auctions. The former Los Angeles Lakers star raised $220,000 with a game of H.O.R.S.E. and a special Lakers experience. Mill, on the other hand, auctioned off his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for $320,000.

With Busch’s auction ending, the winner and three friends can look forward to a weekend in Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400. They will travel in style to the track and will watch him face off with 2019’s winner, Joey Logano. They will also know that they helped raise money for those in need during the pandemic.