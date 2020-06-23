NASCAR Fans Taken Aback by Bubba Wallace Noose Investigation Findings
On Monday, the Geico 500 at Talladega saw Ryan Blaney outlast Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the final lap in overtime to claim his second straight win at the event, but it was what happened with Bubba Wallace, who is the only full-time Black driver in the sport, that created the biggest news. Prior to the race, a noose was discovered in Wallace's stall as a member of his team was the first to learn of it and quickly reported it. Investigators then took over the incident in search of answers.
On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI determined that no federal crime was committed. The report says the noose had actually been in there since last October and that "no one could have known Mr. Wallace would have been assigned" to that particular garage. No further federal charges will be pursued. After learning of the FBI's findings, many people took to Twitter with, arguably, more questions than previously. The biggest talking point among those is just exactly why a noose would be in there in the first place, let alone for the past nine months. Others wondered if it was all a hoax, a claim that Wallace already expressed his frustration with while appearing on The View.
Together pic.twitter.com/D4zW3jA5y5— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 22, 2020
Here is a look at the chatter going on across Twitter after the FBI's discovery.
So we just leave a noose laying around a nascar garage for months? Weird.— Shawn Pinkerton (@shawn_pinks) June 23, 2020
So why hadn't it been removed before?
Why was it allowed to stay?
Talladega management has some explaining to do!— The Artful Roger. Diamond of many Facets. (@Rojodi) June 23, 2020
So there was a noose in that garage in 2019 and nobody said anything about it? Nobody had a problem with it before? Nobody thought to take it down? This raises more questions than answers.— Vic Bloom (@VicBloom99) June 23, 2020
Why are there nooses just hanging around in the first place— XcL03 (@xclusive03) June 23, 2020
prevnext
Oh, boy this has backfired on @NASCAR in a major way. pic.twitter.com/D9OQnOKBtH— BobaTFett (@TommyBayBuc) June 23, 2020
Nah the results of that investigation really was “Nah that noose wasn’t for Bubba specifically. It was just already lying around.”
Lmaooooo my God— Yip Yip with the Blip Blip (@PBS_Impulse9) June 23, 2020
I’m glad to hear the FBI thoroughly investigated the rope in Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR garage and found that it was used for likely pulling down the garage door and not as a noose for a hate crime. I never tweeted about this before because I wanted real evidence for the real truth.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 23, 2020