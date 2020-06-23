NASCAR Fans Taken Aback by Bubba Wallace Noose Investigation Findings

On Monday, the Geico 500 at Talladega saw Ryan Blaney outlast Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the final lap in overtime to claim his second straight win at the event, but it was what happened with Bubba Wallace, who is the only full-time Black driver in the sport, that created the biggest news. Prior to the race, a noose was discovered in Wallace's stall as a member of his team was the first to learn of it and quickly reported it. Investigators then took over the incident in search of answers.

On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI determined that no federal crime was committed. The report says the noose had actually been in there since last October and that "no one could have known Mr. Wallace would have been assigned" to that particular garage. No further federal charges will be pursued. After learning of the FBI's findings, many people took to Twitter with, arguably, more questions than previously. The biggest talking point among those is just exactly why a noose would be in there in the first place, let alone for the past nine months. Others wondered if it was all a hoax, a claim that Wallace already expressed his frustration with while appearing on The View.

Here is a look at the chatter going on across Twitter after the FBI's discovery.