Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter's Sweetest Instagram Photos Together Through the Years

By Brian Jones

Bubba Wallace has been in the news recently as he lobbied for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at races, and the league investigated a possible noose being hung in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway. It's clear Wallace is going through a lot, but his girlfriend, Amanda Carter, has been by his side through it all. Carter recently posted a powerful message on Instagram that has to do with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The fact that people think it's okay to commit a hate crime is not a surprise but a disappointment, especially this close to home," Carter wrote. "She added the apparent noose found in Wallace's garage was "not okay," and also wrote. "We must lift each other up, support and protect our friends, family, loved ones."

In another post, Carter was happy the apparent noose was simply a rope that was shaped like one. "I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act, I am so thankful you are safe. For those who have stood with Bubba, keep standing. #istandwithbubba and #istillstandwithbubba," Carter wrote on Instagram. Here's a look at the couple's sweetest Instagram photos of the years.

Underwater

I had the best Valentine ❤️

Ski Life

Good news, I'm not falling as much as I thought I would, bad news, my boots are too big and Darrell lost his phone 😂

Golf Outing

Still trying to learn how to play golf 🏌

Victory Lane

The smile(s) says it all 🏎 🏁 🎉 #NASCAR #victorylane #michigan #bubbawallace #MaestrosClassic

Gala Outing

Great night benefiting @scc_charlotte , thank you @gassigirl and @marcussmi for hosting such a fun event for a great cause!

GBO

Go VOLS (& APP STATE) #football #love #collegefootball #appstate #vols #belk #tennessee #saturday

Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine’s Day to this fool! Here’s to keepin life interesting

