Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter's Sweetest Instagram Photos Together Through the Years
Bubba Wallace has been in the news recently as he lobbied for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at races, and the league investigated a possible noose being hung in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway. It's clear Wallace is going through a lot, but his girlfriend, Amanda Carter, has been by his side through it all. Carter recently posted a powerful message on Instagram that has to do with the Black Lives Matter movement.
"The fact that people think it's okay to commit a hate crime is not a surprise but a disappointment, especially this close to home," Carter wrote. "She added the apparent noose found in Wallace's garage was "not okay," and also wrote. "We must lift each other up, support and protect our friends, family, loved ones."
In another post, Carter was happy the apparent noose was simply a rope that was shaped like one. "I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act, I am so thankful you are safe. For those who have stood with Bubba, keep standing. #istandwithbubba and #istillstandwithbubba," Carter wrote on Instagram. Here's a look at the couple's sweetest Instagram photos of the years.
Underwater
Ski Life
Golf Outing
First Cup Series Start
Victory Lane
The smile(s) says it all 🏎 🏁 🎉 #NASCAR #victorylane #michigan #bubbawallace #MaestrosClassic
Gala Outing
GBO
Go VOLS (& APP STATE) #football #love #collegefootball #appstate #vols #belk #tennessee #saturday
Hawaii
Valentine's Day
Happy Valentine’s Day to this fool! Here’s to keepin life interesting
Much Love
Wow y’all, the outpouring of support from friends, family, fans and NASCAR has been amazing to watch this week! I am so incredibly proud of this man for standing up and helping to push real change! How about last nights race!? I don’t think I’ve been that nervous watching a race since the 2018 Daytona 500 😅😅😅 anyways! I’m so proud of you Darrell!!!! I highly encourage anyone who feels like they want to comment or post something negative on any of this news that they take the time to try to understand the #blacklivesmatter movement and try to see and understand from a perspective not your own!