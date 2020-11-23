Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Welcome Second Child Together

✖

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, have welcomed a new member of the fanbase. They announced on Sunday the birth of their second child. They also revealed that they named the child Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper.

Harper and Kayla both posted photos on Instagram revealing the birth of their second child. The image showed Kayla cradling Brooklyn while the Phillies' star held his wife in his arms. The birth came as a surprise for many fans considering the previous due date. When the Harpers revealed in June that they were expecting baby No. 2, they said that the due date was early December.

"Congrats guys! So happy for you!" one fan commented on Instagram after hearing about the birth. Several others said that the child was adorable and said that they couldn't wait to see more photos in the future. The comments continued as more and more people expressed excitement about the big news.

Fans have eagerly anticipated the birth announcement since the Harpers first revealed the child's gender. Harper excited his fans with a photo on Instagram account. The post showed him and his wife smiling at each other while holding an ultrasound photo. Pink balloons encircled them and also revealed the gender of the upcoming child. Harper expressed his excitement while writing "girl dad" in the caption in reference to a phrase popularized by the late Kobe Bryant.

"Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper [pink heart emoji] Coming early December 2020," Kayla wrote on Instagram in June. The Harpers welcomed their first child, a son named Krew, in August 2019. He is now an older brother, and the fans are expressing excitement about the news.

Interestingly enough, Harper previously teased expanding his family when he signed a massive, 13-year contract with the Phillies worth $330 million in 2019. He said that he wanted to remain in one place for a very long time. This would give him the opportunity to have some children.

"Beyond the money, years were important to me, being able to put down some roots and grow a family," Harper explained when he signed his mega-deal. "At the end of this, I could have a couple of kids and they could be able to say they're from Philly." Beasley is already following through on his comments, and he is officially a "girl dad."