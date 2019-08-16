Bryce Harper Curses Heckler Then Hits Game-Winning Grand Slam

Major League Baseball star Bryce Harper made one of the biggest plays of the season on Thursday night as he hit a walk-off grand slam to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs. But before Harper hit the grand slam, he had to put fan in his place. When Harper got out to go 0-for-3, a heckler who was near the Phillies dugout yelled to him, “$330 million, 0-for-3.” Harper immediately replied, “Shut the f— up.”

A heckler told Bryce Harper he was “$330M, 0-for-3.” Harper told him to “shut the f–k up”…and then hit a walk-off grand slam 🤫 (via @schettino10, Edd Barcia) pic.twitter.com/CdtjRgrZV2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 16, 2019

In Harper’s final at-bat of the game, he hit a grand slam to show heckler and the rest of baseball fans why the Phillies signed him to a monster contract.

This past offseason, Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. That was the largest contract in MLB history until Mike Trout re-signed with the Los Angeles Angels for $430 million. And while Harper is having a strong 2019 season, the Phillies are not where they want to be as they are currently eight games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East with just six weeks left in the regular season.

Earlier in the week, Harper was asked if it was important for him to make history with the Phillies.

“You’re always remembered for winning,” he said via Sam Miller of ESPN.com “For me, it’s all about winning. That’s what you’re remembered for, that’s what it’s all about. Personal accolades, they’re great. But for me if our team plays well and our team plays together — I find joy in my teammates’ success. It’s about what we can do to get that extra run to win the game, and to win for a long period of time. I’m excited to try [to] make that run.”

Harper went on to say, “Being able to be part of an organization for 13 years and to be able to put all my faith and trust into everybody in this organization, I’m very excited about it. I’m not going to tell you I’m going to win MVP every single year. Is that my goal? Absolutely, I want to do that every single year. But there’s going to be down years, there’s going to be big years, there’s going to be years that are just OK. We’re gonna go in, we’re gonna try to do everything we can to win and play hard and play well — that’s what it’s all about.”

Right now, Harper is on pace to finish the year with 33 home runs and 116 RBIs. So it looks like the Phillies made the right call on the star outfielder.