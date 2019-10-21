Browns RB Kareem Hunt Returns to Practice Amid Suspension

The Cleveland Browns missed week seven due to the bye week, but the team is back on the practice field in preparation for the upcoming game against the New England Patriots. With them is running back Kareem Hunt, who returned to the team for the first time since the preseason. Although he will not be eligible to play in a game until week 10.

“Kareem Hunt was officially cleared by the NFL to start practicing with the Cleveland Browns,” insider Ian Rapoport said on Monday morning. “[He] did so this morning.” Hunt has been serving out an eight-game suspension owed to two physical altercations, including one in which he was seen pushing and kicking a woman.

The league originally suspended him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was released in November 2018 and signed by the Browns during the offseason.

From NFL Now: The #Browns got a now healthy RB Kareem Hunt back at practice following his suspension, though he can’t play until Week 10. pic.twitter.com/GanVsV4VI4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2019

As Rapoport explained, Hunt is healthy and ready to play despite not being eligible until week 10. He had surgery to repair a core muscle and has fully recovered.

When the Cleveland Browns signed Hunt following his release from the Kansas City Chiefs, they did so with the expectation that he would be suspended by the NFL. This was ultimately proven correct as the league put him on the shelf for eight games.

The Browns originally had hopes of having Hunt at the facility while he was serving the eight-game suspension, but the league denied this petition and guaranteed that the running back would be away from GM John Dorsey and the coaching staff.

Now, however, he will be eligible to suit up for a game in week 10, which means that Hunt will be taking on the Buffalo Bills. Both teams have hopes of reaching the playoffs, and the victor will gain an advantage in the AFC Wild Card race.

The Cleveland Browns are currently 2-4 and tied for second place in the AFC North after an inconsistent start to the season, but this team has hopes that Hunt will be the man to help revitalize the offense and account for more victories. Although he will first have to prove that he is in game shape and can capably pair with starter Nick Chubb.

(Photo Credit: Don Juan Moore/Getty)