Browns RB Kareem Hunt Cited for Speeding, Marijuana Possession

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cited for a speeding violation on Tuesday in Ohio, where police obtained “small amounts of marijuana” from his car, according to NFL.com. Police reportedly found marijuana in three different locations after a probable cause search. Hunt was not arrested for the incident, but he was issued a citation for speeding and marijuana possession and was then allowed to leave.

Hunt played in only eight games this past season, rushing for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 43 carries. He was suspended for the first eight games of the year due to violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. Hunt was cut by the Chiefs in November 2018 after video footage was released of him kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February of that year.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt,” the Chiefs said in a statement via 247Sports. “As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

When Hunt joined the Browns in February 2019, he said he won’t make the same mistake twice.

“I know I’m not going to mess this up again,” Hunt said. “The Chiefs, I didn’t really lie. I just told them what I knew at the time. When the video came out it was like me seeing too for the first time again. It was so long ago. They felt like I lied, so that’s alright.”

Hunt was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2017 and made an immediate impact, rushing for 1,327 yards while recording 455 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl and he also named to the All-Rookie Team. In 2018, Hunt rushed for 824 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

“Big back with plus vision and enough elusiveness to make the first defender miss,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his draft scouting profile of Hunt. “Feel for the rushing lane helps him choose the correct path between the tackles but lacks the burst to turn the 4-yard run into 14. Zone-scheme runner with serviceable hands out of the backfield. Adequate in most areas and has talent to become a backup that can step in and handle a bigger load if needed.”