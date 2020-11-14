✖

Julianne Hough filed for divorce from ex-NHL star Brooks Laich in early November, bringing an end to rumors about a potential reunion. Now she is seeking to avoid paying spousal support. Hough is also making it clear that she does not want any support either.

The Blast obtained court documents recently that detail Hough's request. The divorce filing includes information from a prenuptial agreement that the couple signed. The prenup includes information about the amount of spousal support paid in a divorce. The Blast also reports that this agreement specifically lays out what properties and assets belong to each person in the divorce. When they were married, Laich and Hough had a home in Los Angeles, as well as a lakeside retreat in Idaho.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," Laich and Hough said in a statement announcing their split, which took place six months prior to the divorce filings. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Since the split, Laich has remained very busy with several pursuits. He partnered with filmmakers The Buttery Bros to raise awareness for Operation Underground Railroad. He also continued creating workouts for Open Gym with his partner, former CrossFit Affiliate Cup champion Matt Hewett. These workouts give users a variety of options to train, whether they are in a traditional facility, a garage, or out on the go. Laich can be seen demolishing these workouts on Instagram in a variety of videos and photos.

Apart from his fitness programming and doing gainers into the Idaho lake, Laich recently launched a new community, World Playground. This community is "built to provide inspiration, information, and opportunities to help you create the life you want." Laich uses World Playground to conduct Q&A sessions with other members, provide information about amazing destinations and places to stay and give away a wide variety of products. He also uses the funds to raise money for Operation Underground Railroad.

Those that sign up for World Playground memberships even have the opportunity to hang out with the former NHL star. Laich is giving away "Adventures With Brooks" that send community members on trips with him. They can get up close with Laich while visiting different destinations.