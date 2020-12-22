Brooks Laich: See the Former NHL Star's Best Snaps of 2020

Former NHL star Brooks Laich has been a very busy man during 2020. He experienced heartbreak amid divorce from Julianne Hough but also launched a new business in the World Playground. He also helped raise money for Operation Underground Railroad in order to support the fight against human trafficking. Laich has brought cameras along for all of these pursuits — as well as many others — and continued to provide glimpses into his daily life.

Laich's Instagram account is filled with photos and videos from his adventures around the world, many of which involve helicopters. He has posts showing him teaching filmmakers the Buttery Bros how to properly jump into the lake, how he trains on a daily basis and how his beloved dog, Koda, loves to spend time in the water. There are many others that highlight cooking and fishing. Here are some of Laich's best snaps from 2020.