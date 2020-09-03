Brooklyn Nets Hire NBA Legend Steve Nash to Be New Head Coach

✖

The Brooklyn Nets have a new head coach. On Thursday, the team announced they have hired NBA legend Steve Nash after signing a four-year contract. He is the 23rd head coach in the franchise's NBA history.

“In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players," general manager Sean Marks said in a press release. "I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success." Marks also said Nash's traits will "prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league."

Nash, who played 18 seasons in the NBA with three different teams, is looking forward to being the Nets head coach. "I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward," he said. "Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn." Nash then added he's "excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community."

Nash, 46, retired after the 2014-2015 season. During his career, Nash played for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. He's known for his time with the Suns, spending two different stints with them (1996-1998, 2004-2012). Nash became a star player when he was with the Mavericks from 1998-2004. During that time, Nash made the All-Star game twice and was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2002 and 2003.

Nash signed with the Suns in 2004 and took his game to another level. He was named MVP in 2005 and 2006 while being named to the All-NBA First Team three times. In the 2004-2005 season, Nash led the Suns to the NBA Finals for the first time in 11 years. In 2012, Nash was traded to the Lakers and spent time playing with Kobe Bryant. When he retired from the NBA, Nash became a consultant for Golden State Warriors in 2015 and won two NBA titles. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.