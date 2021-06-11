Broncos' Melvin Gordon Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors

✖

The Denver Broncos have been rumored to be interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers. And as compelling as that might be, one Broncos player doesn't think it's going to happen. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon appeared on Good Morning Football this week and explained why that Rodgers will not be traded to the Broncos or any other NFL team.

As far as Aaron Rodgers, I honestly think he's going to stay with Green Bay," Gordon said per Mile High Huddle. "...I think he's gonna stay there, man. You can't really see him in any other color. But who would be upset with having Aaron Rodgers? But we don't have him, so we got to roll with Teddy [Bridgewater], we got to roll with Drew [Lock], so whoever's our guy is our guy."

The Broncos are considered a leading candidate to land Rodgers if he gets traded. And that's a big if at this point as Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team has no plans to trade the three-time NFL MVP. However, Rodgers did not attend any offseason workouts nor the mandatory minicamp. The team has some work to do if they want Rodgers under center when the season starts in three months.

If Rodgers were to be traded to the Broncos, will he be in a better situation?" Not only did Rodgers win the MVP award for the third time this past season but he also led the Packers to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. In fact, Green Bay has won 26 games in two seasons while appearing in the last two conference title games, making them the most consistent team in the NFC. So why is Rodgers frustrated with the Packers?

"I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization," Rodgers said to Kenny Mayne last month. "History is important, legacy of so many people who've come before you. But the people, that's the most important thing. People make an organization, people make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten. Culture is built brick by brick, the foundation of it by the people, not by the organization, not by the building, not by the corporation. It's built by the people." Rodgers has been with the Packers since being drafted by the team in 2005. He led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2010.