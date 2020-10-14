Broncos' Melvin Gordon Charged With DUI After Going 25 MPH Over Speed Limit

✖

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday night, according to police documents obtained by 9News in Denver. Gordon was charged by the Denver Police Department and was ticketed for speeding between 25 to 39 mph over the speeding limit in the area. He is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 13 in Denver County Court. That is two days before the Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos released a statement on Gordon's situation. "We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon," the team said. "Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details." Gordon, 27, signed with the Broncos in March after spending five seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. In May, Gordon talked about playing in front of no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and took a jab at the Chargers.

"Bro, we didn’t have fans anyway," Gordon said to the Los Angeles Times while laughing. "We didn't have many Chargers fans at the game. I'm just going to be honest. … Much loyalty, love, but we didn’t have many. So I'm not missing anything." So far this season, Gordon has rushed for 281 yards and three touchdowns on 65 carries. Last week against the New York Jets, the Wisconsin alum played a big role in the team's 37-28 win, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Gordon was drafted by the Chargers in the first round in 2015. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016 after rushing for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 419 yards and two scores. Gordon reached the Pro Bowl in 2018 after posting 885 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 12 games. In 2017, Gordon rushed for 1,105 yards while recording 476 receiving yards.

Gordon was a standout player at Wisconsin. He led the team to two Big Ten Championships (2011, 2012) and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2014 losing to Marcus Mariota. In the 2014 season, Gordon rushed for 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns on 343 carries in 14 games. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and won the Doak Walker Award.