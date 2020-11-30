Broncos Fans Call for Colin Kaepernick Signing After Team Plays Game Without a Quarterback

The Denver Broncos took on the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback on Sunday and lost 31-3. And because of that, fans asked the question about signing Colin Kapernick who recently said he was ready to join a team after being out of the league for four years. The Broncos were without starting quarterback Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles on Sunday because they were all deemed closed contacts of Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"I was disappointed on a couple of levels, that our quarterbacks put us in this position, that our quarterbacks put the league in this position, we count on them to be the leaders of this team, so that's disappointing," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after the team's loss as reported by NFL.com. The Broncos didn't learn they would be with a QB until after practice on Saturday. That led to them turning to practice squad player Kendall Hinton, and the coaching staff had to change the playbook to a more run-oriented style offense. Hinton finished the day completing one of his nine passes for 13 yards and two interceptions with a zero passer rating. Here's a look at fans asking about Kaepernick to the Broncos.