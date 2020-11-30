Broncos Fans Call for Colin Kaepernick Signing After Team Plays Game Without a Quarterback
The Denver Broncos took on the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback on Sunday and lost 31-3. And because of that, fans asked the question about signing Colin Kapernick who recently said he was ready to join a team after being out of the league for four years. The Broncos were without starting quarterback Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles on Sunday because they were all deemed closed contacts of Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
"I was disappointed on a couple of levels, that our quarterbacks put us in this position, that our quarterbacks put the league in this position, we count on them to be the leaders of this team, so that's disappointing," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after the team's loss as reported by NFL.com. The Broncos didn't learn they would be with a QB until after practice on Saturday. That led to them turning to practice squad player Kendall Hinton, and the coaching staff had to change the playbook to a more run-oriented style offense. Hinton finished the day completing one of his nine passes for 13 yards and two interceptions with a zero passer rating. Here's a look at fans asking about Kaepernick to the Broncos.
Broncos have no eligible QBs. None. All 'high-risk.' Too bad Colin Kaepernick is totally available. https://t.co/mNopDCtnI0 pic.twitter.com/TXVFAkntjf— Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 29, 2020
Fans are trying to figure out why Kaepernick hasn't been signed by the Broncos or any team looking for a quarterback. One person responding to this tweet wrote: "Racism is a powerful influence. The sooner you all realize that, the sooner you'll understand why Trump received so many votes albeit COVID19 Mismanagement and deaths, unemployment, etc."
The universe is really testing how far teams will go before signing Colin Kaepernick. https://t.co/kwyVKvWwAE— Matt Ford (@fordm) November 29, 2020
Are teams avoiding to sign Kapernick? The Broncos situation was a last-second affair, which would have made signing Kaepernick and having him ready on Sunday a challenge. However, if the Broncos QBs are still in quarantine this week, signing Kaepernick could be an option.
Denver should give Colin Kaepernick a call— Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) November 29, 2020
Many fans believe Kaepernick should have been signed by now. One fan stated: "They still have a season to finish. They still have to develop for future seasons. But keep making excuses for racism and blackballing."
John Elway stuck between not having an active quarterback on his roster and signing Colin Kaepernick pic.twitter.com/d1jvSxYFNe— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 28, 2020
Broncos general manager John Elway still has a chance to add Kaepernick to the roster as the season comes to a close. But when it comes to the game on Sunday, it's unlikely he would have been ready due to COVID-19 testing and learning the offense.
Broncos put a WR at QB Before they called @Kaepernick7
No domestic violence
No locker room fights
No drug and guns cases
No fraud cases
The man did nothing but spread a message we needed to get using their platform.
Same message that’s slapping us in the face right now.— Pickle Rick (@Yorubaadmon) November 30, 2020
The fan points out there should be no excuses for the Broncos not signing Kaepernick. The Twitter user mentions the only thing he did that gained a lot of attention was peacefully protesting during the national anthem.
Obviously @ChicagoBears @Broncos you need a QB so go check out @Kaepernick7 just bring him in and see what he’s got..
LEAVE THE POLITICS OUT OF FOOTBALL!!— Pierre Miller (@PierreMiller) November 30, 2020
This fan points out the Broncos and Bears could use Kapernick due to their issues at QB. He believes that either team should invite him in for a workout to see if he still has the abilities that helped the 49ers reach a Super Bowl eight years ago.
OK great Kendall. Thanks for taking one for the league.@NFL should have @Kaepernick7 in quarantine ready to sub in for ANY team that runs out of QB's.— GoodCitizenGa (@GoodCitizenGa1) November 30, 2020
This fan writes the NFL should have Kaepernick ready to join any team if a situation like the Broncos happens again. Kaepernick is a free agent and can sign with any team he wants. It's now up to the team to decide if they want him.