Britt Reid Accident: 5-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Car Accident Receives More Than $320K in Donations

The 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has received over $320,000 in donations for medical expenses. The accident, which took place Thursday, has authorities investigating Reid for driving impaired. According to FOX News, Tiffany Verhulst set up the girl's page and gave an update on her condition.

"Ariel remains in the hospital in critical condition and is not awake," she wrote. "No progress updates as of right now. Thank you to everyone who has donated to support the family through this hard time; we are so grateful." Reid is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and didn't travel with the Super Bowl team on Saturday. The Chiefs released a statement on Friday concerning Britt Reid, who coaches linebackers.

"The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid," the Chiefs said. "We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved." Reid reportedly told officers he had two to three drinks and was on Adderal prescription at the time of the accident.

According to FOX4 KC, the crash took place near the I-435 southbound ramp. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala called for help after running out of gas on the ramp. The car's battery was dying when a Chevrolet Traverse with a family arrived and parked near them with the headlights on. Police documents stated a white Dodge pickup truck was driving when the driver hit the Impala and struck the Traverse from behind. Ariel and another 4-year-old child were the only two that suffered injuries.

"My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life,'' Andy Reid said Sunday night after the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in the Super Bowl, as reported by ESPN. "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''