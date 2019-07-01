Brett Favre Reveals Rare Photo of Grandson Meeting His ‘Favorite QB’ Aaron Rodgers

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre took his grandson Parker to meet his favorite quarterback, who turns out to be Favre’s successor, Aaron Rodgers. The two Packers stars posed for a photo with Parker, which Favre shared with fans on Instagram Saturday.

In the photo, the two quarterbacks are seen smiling in their golf gear in front of golf carts, with Parker standing between them with a big smile.

“My grandson Parker said ‘my favorite QB and favorite retired QB [laughing emoji] together for a picture how cool’ fun day of golf thanks 12,” Favre wrote, referring to Rodgers’ jersey number.

Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman commented on the photo, joking, “I’m deeply offended.”

Surprisingly, many of the other comments from fans fixated on Favre’s worn-out, torn-up golf glove.

“Glad to see I’m not the only one superstitious about my golf glove,” one fan wrote.

“Think it’s time for a new glove,” another added.

“Your glove is exactly how I imagine your glove would be,” another chimed in.

Other fans noticed how Favre looks like he is still in shape and could easily get back on the field.

“Sooooo anyone gonna talk about how favre looks like he could go 4000 yards and 32 tds next season? Lol,” one fan joked.

“Look at the veins on favres arms. dude still got it. gunslinger for life,” another wrote.

“Everyone worrying about Brett’s glove but damn dude is ripped,” a third fan wrote.

Rodgers also shared a photo with Favre, 49, on Instagram, where he included other photos from a day of golfing together in the Bahamas. The two quarterbacks tamed up to take down Houston Rockets star Chris Paul and Utah Jazz star Mike Conley.

Favre left Green Bay in 2007, opening the door for Rodgers to finally take over the team. Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers and is a two-time NFL MVP and seven-time Pro Bowler. Rodgers, 35, played in all 16 games last season, finishing with 4,442 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. However, the Packers missed the playoffs, leading to head coach Mike McCarthy’s firing.

The upcoming season will be Rodgers’ first under head coach Matt LeFleur, and Favre is sure Rodgers will still have a good season.

“Aaron will be fine,” Favre said last week, reports PackersNews.com. “I think that the thing is he needs to remain the same. And I don’t have to give him any advice. You know, he’ll handle it well. The question is, how will they handle it with him. And obviously, that’s very important. I mean, there’s more to the team than Aaron but we all have to admit that when he’s playing and playing well, which generally when he’s playing he is playing well, you don’t want to change what’s working. There’s other factors that you have to work on.”

