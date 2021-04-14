Brett Favre Reveals 1 Thing He Wants Changed With Today's Sports

✖

Brett Favre has one issue with today's sports and wants to see it fixed. While appearing on The Andrew Klavan Show, the legendary NFL quarterback said he doesn't want politics in sports because he believes it's hurting games. Favre also said most fans want sports to remain about sports and nothing else.

"I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind," Favre said, per USA Today. "I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what's going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way. I can't tell you how many people, have said to me, 'I don't watch anymore, it's not about the game anymore,' and I tend to agree."

Favre's comments come shortly after MLB pulled the All-Star game out of Atlanta due to Georgia passing voting laws that had civil rights groups concerned it would make it more difficult for people of color to vote. The All-Star game will now be played at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The comments also come after the death of Daunte Wight, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot by a White police officer in Minnesota. It led to many athletes and coaches speaking out on the situation.

Back in August, Favre took heat for supporting then-president Donald Trump. "I told him, 'I cannot imagine the stress you're under with running the country day-to-day,'" Favre said to USA Today. "It's damned if you do and damned if you don't for the president and quarantining. Someone's always going to get pissed. They'll say 'open the economy, then the virus spreads, and why'd you do that?' I know from scrutiny of playing quarterback in the league, it's damned if you do and damned if you don't."

Favre, who led the Green Bay Packers to two Super Bowl appearances, also said kneeling during the national anthem might not be the right way to protest. "I know from being in an NFL locker room for 20 years, regardless of race, background, money you grew up with, we were all brothers it didn’t matter," Favre said. Guys got along great. Will that be the same (with kneeling scenario)? I don’t know. If one guy chooses to stand for his cause and another guy chooses to kneel for his cause, is one right and the other wrong? I don’t believe so. We tend to be fixed on highs."