Brett Favre Reveals ‘Fun Night of Football’ Photo With His Entire Family

Brett Favre retired from the NFL nine years ago and he now has plenty of time to enjoy life with his family. And one of the things he recently did was go to a football game with the entire family which was shared on his Instagram page. In the caption, Favre revealed how he deleted the first post because there were a few people missing in the photo.

“Fun night of football with the ‘Favre Family.’ ⁣Had to repost to get the whole crew in,” Favre wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans loved the post and they expressed it through the comments section. One fan wrote, “Good looking bunch, Brett!! Sure miss watching you play!!” Another fan wrote, “The poor kids having to catch bullets from Brett.” This fan wanted to join the fun by saying, “I want to be a part of the Farve (sic) family!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Favre (@brettfavre) on Oct 19, 2019 at 9:26am PDT

In 1991, Favre was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round. The Southern Miss alum only attempted four passes that season and he was intercepted twice. Even though Favre was a high draft pick, head coach Jerry Glanville had no intention of having Favre be the starter.

That led to the Packers making a big move in 1992. Then general manager Ron Wolf traded a first-round pick for Favre, and while he played in the game on Sept. 13 of that year, it was the game the following week when Packers fans got to know the future Hall of Famer. Favre came into the game for an injured Don Majkowski and led the team to a 24-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Favre did not miss a game during his entire 16 seasons with the Packers.

During his time in Green Bay (1992-2007), Favre won three MVP Awards, a Super Bowl and was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team. Favre was traded to the New York Jets in 2008 and spent one season there before joining the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons.

Along with his MVP awards and being named to the All-Decade Team Favre was also selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times and he was named to the All-Pro First Team three times. He is tied with Peyton Manning for the second-most wins for the QB with 186.

Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Current Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has become good friends with Favre and the two were seen golfing together earlier this year.