Brett Favre Riles Fans With Divisive Opinion of Derek Chauvin Conviction

Brett Favre is feeling heat for his opinion on the Derek Chauvin conviction. The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback weighed in on Chauvin on the latest episode of his Bolling With Favre podcast on Wednesday, condemning Chauvin of killing George Floyd in May 2020. However, Favre also said that it's "hard to believe" Chauvin intended to kill Floyd.

"I find it hard to believe - and I'm not defending Derek Chauvin in any way - I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd," Favre said on the podcast. "That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don't care what color the person is on the street. You do not ... I don't know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel. It was just uncalled for."

I’m 1000% comfortable saying if it isn’t about playing quarterback...Don’t ask @BrettFavre 💩 https://t.co/trezbKYCDj — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 21, 2021

Favre's comments led to backlash on social media. Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith wrote on Twitter to "don't ask [Brett Favre] s—" about anything other than playing quarterback. Former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark responded to the Tweet by saying: "Man, don’t even ask him about them either. Especially if they don’t look like him."

"We need 4 police to handcuff Brett Favre, pin him to the ground, and put their knees on him for 9 minutes to see how well he handles it," one fan wrote. This comes not too long after Favre was criticized for saying sports and politics should not go together.

"I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind," Favre said. "I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what's going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way. I can't tell you how many people have said to me, 'I don't watch anymore, it's not about the game anymore,' and I tend to agree."

Favre also addressed those comments on the podcast by saying: "I just gave my opinion. I'm certainly not a racist, despite what people think. I'm for unity. I just feel like there's a better way to unify our country." Chauvin is facing up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He is facing up to 40 years in prison.