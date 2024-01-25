Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Has Payback for His Shirtless Antics at Chiefs Game

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, decided to get back at him after his antics during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game on Sunday. On the New Heights podcast, Jason said he gave Kylie a warning before he took on his shirt a chugged a beer in the stands. He did this after his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, scored a touchdown in the game. Kylie asked him not to do it since it was the first time the couple was meeting Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the first time. that day. But Jason did it anyway, which led to Kylie going to Instagram to say she was going to get a cat for the family.

"She was like, 'Jason, don't you dare,'" he said on New Heights, per Entertainment Tonight. "I was like, 'Hey, I'm just letting you know it's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this. "She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor. She was like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression... This is my best chance."

On Instagram, Kylie wrote, "'I'm not asking permission, I'm doing this.' — the exact quote I will say when I'm grabbing the keys to go get a cat." Adopting a cat is something Kylie has talked about before. While appearing on the "Kelce Family Christmas" episode of New Heights, Kylie teased Travis about Swift's love for cats. "I told Jason that I want a cat, and he told me no. And I feel like… you might like cats now," Kylie said to Travis.

Jason and Kylie got married in 2018 and are parents to three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. Jason will likely be spending more time with the family as he could announce his retirement soon. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't," he said on the podcast last week. "There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision."