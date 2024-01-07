Ghost With 'Heavy Footsteps' Terrified TV Host During Japan Visit

One of Gina Darling's trips to Japan featured a possible haunting, and it left her "terrified." The former G4TV host, who starred on Attack of the Show! and the WWE-backed game show Arena, recently swapped ghost stories with Ovilee May, her co-host on the podcast Show Bobas (f.k.a. Spill It). Darling explained, "I don't f— with ghosts at all" went into her supernatural encounter.

The Twitch streamer's experience happened in Okinawa, which she believes is "super f— ing haunted." While on the Japanese island, she was staying with a friend of a friend, who just happened to live in an old house "out in the f—ing woods." While there, she slept downstairs with some less-than-stellar bedding arrangements. However, it wasn't the couch-crashing that made her stay unpleasant.

Darling says she kept hearing "heavy footsteps" from above her in the house. The already uneased TV host was "terrified" and left unable to sleep.

"I couldn't shake this feeling of 'something is not right,' so I hid under the thin white flat sheet the whole night with my phone, that's it. I couldn't go to sleep because all I heard was footsteps — like, heavy footsteps upstairs, walking back and forth," Darling recalled. "It was like 3 in the morning. I kept on hearing someone walking, and I couldn't sleep. I was so terrified, and I was like in a cold sweat the whole time."

While she was already pretty spooked, she did hold on to the thought that maybe it was the homeowner pacing around, unable to sleep. However, she asked him first thing in the morning, and he claimed he was sound asleep by 10 p.m. If it wasn't him, what caused the sound of footsteps?

Darling peaced out after that night, appreciating the hospitality of the friend's friend but unable to spend another night in a likely haunted abode. She explained to May, "It just didn't feel right."

May, another former G4 personality, shared a supernatural encounter of her own, all about a creepy summer camp experience. To hear May and Darling recount her full stories, you can watch/listen to the full Show Bobas episode via YouTube. You can also support the program by joining its recently-launched Discord and Patreon communities.